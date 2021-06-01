NOAA Predicts Up To 20 Named Storms During 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will have an above-normal number of named storms. The season, which begins on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30, is predicted to have 13-20 named storms.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jeff Huffman, director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

