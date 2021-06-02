© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Restoring Salt Marshes To Protect The Shoreline

Published June 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT

Salt marshes are among the most productive ecosystems in the world. They create habitat for wildlife, protect shorelines from erosion, reduce flooding and protect water quality by filtering runoff.

WUSF’s Cathy Carter takes us to the Robinson Preserve along the Manatee River in Bradenton, Florida, where volunteers are taking the first steps to bolster this important coastal habitat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine