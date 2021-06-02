Restoring Salt Marshes To Protect The Shoreline

Salt marshes are among the most productive ecosystems in the world. They create habitat for wildlife, protect shorelines from erosion, reduce flooding and protect water quality by filtering runoff.

WUSF’s Cathy Carter takes us to the Robinson Preserve along the Manatee River in Bradenton, Florida, where volunteers are taking the first steps to bolster this important coastal habitat.

