Texas Wraps Most Conservative Legislative Session In Over 30 Years

On Monday, Texas wrapped up their 2021 legislative session after a Democratic walkout from the House chambers effectively killed a restrictive voting rights bill.

The session was dominated by the most conservative assembly of Republicans in recent memory, pushing through a raft of radical bills, including one of the country’s most restrictive bans on abortion.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Patrick Switek, political correspondent for The Texas Tribune, and Abby Livingston, Washington bureau chief for the Tribune, about the legislative session.

