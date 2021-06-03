Airline Employees Failed To Notice Passenger Was On The Wrong Flight

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Gemma Cargin was flying from Manchester, England, to Belfast, Northern Ireland - or so she thought. Midflight, she woke up from a nap and learned her plane was going to Gibraltar instead. Weirdly, she had had no trouble getting on the plane. It landed in Gibraltar. She took a selfie, got back on another plane, flew back to Manchester, then on to Belfast. The BBC did the math and, all told, she took a detour of 2,396 miles.