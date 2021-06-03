How Redistricting Could Change Electoral Maps In 2022 And Beyond

With majorities in many state legislatures, Republicans are drawing electoral maps to give them a boost in the 2022 midterms and beyond. Can Democrats in Washington stop them?

Guests

Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where his work focuses on redistricting, voting rights and elections. (@mcpli)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Carlos Trujillo, founder of Democracy Now, a conservative nonprofit focused on redistricting.

Brittni Kellom, chair of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Founder of Just Speak, a nonprofit advocacy organization centered on childhood trauma. (@JustSpeakINC)

From The Reading List

Politico: “The fight to draw Florida’s new district is on” — “Conservative and liberal organizations are starting to press Florida lawmakers on the state’s soon-to-be allocated new seat ahead of a fight that could determine control of Congress.”

Yahoo: “Redistricting delays add to Democrats’ worries about keeping U.S. House” — “For the last two elections, Democrats regarded Brian Fitzpatrick as one of the U.S. Congress’s most vulnerable Republicans, but both times they failed to unseat him, even when his suburban Philadelphia district voted for Democratic President Joe Biden.”

New York Times: “In a Comically Drawn Pennsylvania District, the Voters Are Not Amused” — “It was supposed to be a political firewall. It has become a laughingstock.”

Houston Chronicle: “‘Show me your maps’: 2021 Texas redistricting starts with less oversight, transparency concerns” — “With vital U.S. Census Bureau data delayed until September at the earliest, the once-in-a decade redrawing of Texas political maps is already off to a rocky start — all while Texans have been increasingly vocal in demands for increased public access to mapmaking, a process that’s historically been closed to the public.”

Bridge Michigan: “Opinion | Michigan’s nonpartisan redistricting commission gets to work” — “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is at a critical point, readying for its first of many public hearings it is required to hold to gain valuable input from Michiganders across the state as it prepares to draw new lines for legislative and congressional districts.”

