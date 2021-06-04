Malala Yousafzai Faces Backlash In Pakistan For Marriage Comments In British Vogue

At age 15, Malala Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban for wanting an education. Since her miraculous recovery, she has continued to advocate for education and the rights of women and girls.

Recently, the 23-year-old Oxford graduate graced the cover of British Vogue — but received backlash in Pakistan for her comments on marriage.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR international correspondent Diaa Hadid on the controversy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.