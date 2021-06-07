Southern States Lag As U.S. Aims To Hit 70% Vaccination Rate

President Biden’s target of inoculating at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4 is looking less likely with daily vaccination rates dropping quickly. At least 15 states haven’t hit the 50% mark.

Among them is Alabama. The state’s vaccination rate fell to four per 10,000 residents daily last week. At that rate, it would take about two years to get the population to 70%.

Plus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky made a plea Friday for parents to get their teenagers vaccinated. She cited a new study showing increases in adolescent hospitalizations and ventilations.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Jeanne Marrazzo, professor of medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

