Will Cutting Extra $300 A Week Unemployment Benefits Increase Workforce Participation?

Four states — Mississippi, Alaska, Iowa and Missouri — are set to cut the federal $300 a week extra unemployment benefit, a stopgap for people out of work in the pandemic.

But after two disappointing jobs reports, many are pointing to the benefit as the reason people aren’t returning to the workforce. Is it right to call this situation a labor shortage?

Host Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS business news analyst and the host of “Jill on Money,” about this move to cut benefits.

