Science & Medicine

Wuhan Lab Leak: From Coronavirus Conspiracy To Possibility

Published June 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Feb. 3, 2021. (Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is a sprawling campus of mostly red brick buildings with manicured lawns and camera-lined driveways nestled into the hills of Hubei Province, China.

Housed in one of the buildings is the country’s first Biosafety Level 4 lab, which opened in January of 2018. It is from this lab that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may have originated, according to a theory once considered far-fetched.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Betsy McKay of the Wall Street Journal about how this theory has evolved.

