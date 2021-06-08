Biden Unveils Plans To Boost Key Supply Chains

The Biden administration’s plan follows a 100-day interagency review and will strengthen domestic supply chains for large capacity lithium batteries, rare earth minerals, semiconductor chips and active ingredients for pharmaceutical drugs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the policy announcement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.