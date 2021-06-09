© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

CDC Issues New Travel Guidelines As More People Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Published June 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

As more people continue to get vaccinated in the U.S., The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its guidelines for international travel for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

And, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are requiring new employees to get the shot.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the new travel advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine