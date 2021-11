The Thistle & Shamrock was launched to an unsuspecting public radio audience across the U.S. on June 4th in the early 1980s. What's changed in the world of recorded music — those with Celtic roots — since those days? What endures? Find out with artists Battlefield Band, Martyn Bennett, Jig Jam and Natalie MacMaster.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.