Why Rice Contains Arsenic After Baby Food Company Recalls Cereal

The baby food maker Beech-Nut is voluntarily recalling its single grain rice cereal because it contains arsenic levels above FDA guidelines. The company also said it will stop selling the cereal because it’s too hard to find rice flour with low enough levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, about why there’s arsenic in rice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.