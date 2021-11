Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, hosts of NBC's American Ninja Warrior, play a game where they imagine what would happen if landmarks from American cities became American Ninja Warrior obstacles. Apologies to the National Park Service; that extra Liberty Bell crack will probably buff right out.

Heard on Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.