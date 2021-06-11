How Far Did Trump DOJ Go To Find Leakers? And Will Biden Accept Latest Infrastructure Offer?

ABC political director Rick Klein and POLITICO reporter Maya King join Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd and Jane Clayson to talk about recent news that former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for records of lawmakers connected to the Russia investigation.

They also discuss whether President Biden will accept the latest counteroffer on infrastructure funding from a bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

