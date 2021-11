In recent years, the G7 has chosen smaller, more remote places for its summits. That makes it harder for protesters to gather and be heard.

But as NPR’s Frank Langfitt found over the weekend in the English coastal county of Cornwall, thousands of people promoting all kinds of causes showed up to protest.

