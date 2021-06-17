CEO Of The New Georgia Project On The Relationship Between Freedom And Voting

After record turnout for the 2020 presidential election, Republican-controlled legislatures are passing restrictive voting rights laws, emboldened by false claims of widespread voter fraud in that election. What do these attacks mean for the American freedom to vote?

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, about her efforts to increase turnout in the state and the obstacles her organization is facing.

