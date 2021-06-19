Inside Merrick Garland's Vision Of Justice

Three months into the job, we take a close look at the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland. From the ballot box to domestic terrorism: what is Garland’s vision of justice?

Guests

Paula Reid, senior legal affairs correspondent for CNN. (@PaulaReidCNN)

Frank Figliuzzi, FBI assistant director for counterintelligence from 2010 to 2012. He served as a special agent for 25 years. NBC national security contributor. (@FrankFigliuzzi1)

Also Featured

Jeff Hauser, founder of the Revolving Door Project.

Adrienne Jones, law professor at Morehouse College.

From The Reading List

New Yorker: “The Political, Legal, and Moral Minefield That Donald Trump Left for Merrick Garland” — “Steps away from the Attorney General’s office, in the Justice Department headquarters, in Washington, there is a ceremonial anteroom.”

New York Times: “Where Biden’s Justice Department Isn’t Breaking From Trump” — “The political news cycle hit home in rare fashion on Monday as the attorney general, Merrick B. Garland, met with newsroom leaders from The Times, CNN and The Washington Post to discuss how the administration was responding to revelations that Donald J. Trump’s Department of Justice had secretly sought information on reporters and their sources.”

Politico: “Dems want to un-Trump the DOJ — fast” — “Hill Democrats are intensifying pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to clean house at the Justice Department following revelations that Donald Trump’s DOJ secretly seized communication records belonging to Democratic lawmakers, congressional staffers and journalists.”

TIME: “Why Biden’s Justice Department Is Backing Trump-Era Positions” — “What’s going on with the Department of Justice? Over the past few weeks, the Department has raised eyebrows on the left by backing several Trump-era legal positions, including defending former President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit from columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault, and fighting the full release of a 2019 internal memo on the department’s decision to not charge Trump with obstruction of justice.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.