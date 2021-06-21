Instead Of Saving For Early Retirement, Save For Career Flexibility

As Americans navigate the next chapter of the pandemic, many are reevaluating the future of work.

In terms of personal finance, is it time to rethink the financial independence, retire early (FIRE) movement, where someone saves as much money as possible so they can retire early, and instead focus on saving to have the comfort and flexibility to explore a new career path?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger, a CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

