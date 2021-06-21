One Boston Music Venue's Scramble To Reopen As Pandemic Restrictions Lift, Crowds Return

© 2021 WBAA
The Mystical Misfits perform with guest drummer "Uncle Johnny" Frazee during the Hippie Hour at the Midway Cafe on the 10th anniversary of the popular weekly Grateful Dead residency. (Amelia Mason/WBUR)
Massachusetts’ music venues have struggled to stay afloat under some of the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Gov. Charlie Baker’s surprise decision to lift all restrictions at the end of May gave these businesses hope but also sent them scrambling to reopen on short notice.

WBUR arts and culture reporter Amelia Mason headed to Jamaica Plain to find out how one neighborhood club, the Midway Cafe, is adjusting to the new normal.

