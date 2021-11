The first hospital in Florida to treat a patient with COVID-19 has a new line of defense against the spread of coronavirus.

As WUSF’s Cathy Carter reports, the newest helper is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever. Buffy is trained to sniff out the smell a human body gives off when it’s fighting COVID-19.

