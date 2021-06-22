Primary Election Day Underway In NYC

Tuesday is primary election day in New York City, and the winner of the Democratic primary is likely to be the next mayor.

It’s been a tough and tumble race so far. The city is using ranked-choice voting for the first time, so it may be weeks before the final results are known.

We check in on the race and what’s at stake with journalist David Freedlander.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.