Liz Phair: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Liz Phair's music was always meant to fill arenas. After a clever sleight-of-hand at the top of this Tiny Desk (home) performance, where it briefly seems we've returned to in-person sets behind Bob Boilen's desk, Phair and her backing band do their best to recreate the kind of set you'd see in a much larger space; everyone plugs-in, turns it up and rocks with an impressive light show.

Phair highlights three tracks from Soberish, her first new album in more than a decade, and the most reflective and beautiful record she's made. She starts with "Spanish Doors," a heartbreaking but hooky portrait of a marriage nearing its end. She follows with a song against loneliness called "In There," followed by "The Game," a meditation on the mind games that sabotage troubled relationships.

Nearly 30 years after her stunning debut, Exile In Guyville, Liz Phair's sound shines and shakes as much as it ever did – the ringing guitars, her deadpan delivery, the tight harmonies. But the themes have evolved from youthful defiance and indiscretions to wiser ruminations on the complications of growing older.

But Phair still finds joy and a playful sense of humor in her earliest work, closing her Tiny Desk with a generous version of "Never Said," from Exile. "Put your way-way-back hat on," she says as the band kicks in. When it's all over she asks for "tiny clapping for the Tiny Desk... ...We enjoyed almost being there."

SET LIST

"Spanish Doors"

"In There"

"The Game"

"Never Said"

MUSICIANS

Liz Phair: vocals, guitar

Ben Sturley: bass

Cody Perrin: guitar

Neal Daniels: drums

Connor Sullivan: guitar

CREDITS

Video: Chris Huber

Audio: Mark Woodcock

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Gabrielle Pierre

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.