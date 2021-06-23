Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Cheerleader's Comments Criticizing School

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a cheerleader instead of her Pennsylvania school.

The cheerleader was suspended from her team for using F-bombs in online comments about her school. The court argued her comments were protected speech under the First Amendment.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s justice correspondent Carrie Johnson about the ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

