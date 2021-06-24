Large Events Are Back — And Demand Is Through The Roof

Sporting events, festivals and concerts are back across the U.S. after they came to a screeching halt last year due to the pandemic.

Now, experts are forecasting that because of a surge in demand, the number of large events — as well as attendance numbers — could meet or even surpass levels seen in 2019.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rani Molla, a senior data reporter at Recode.

