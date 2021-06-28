Carrtoons, Kaelin Ellis, Kiefer and The Kount: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The Tiny Desk managed to stay nimble during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to our (home) concert series and the musicians who were determined to make moves in quarantine. Creative souls found myriad ways to get their art to the masses via live streams and social media while also conjuring new ways to collaborate and connect to audiences. Over the past year and some change, beatmakers Carrtoons, Kaelin Ellis, Kiefer, and The Kount took to social media individually and often collaboratively to cook up productions, often resulting in viral moments and never-seen-before glimpses into their creative process.

As we continue to celebrate 50 years of NPR, Tiny Desk was determined to take part. To honor the iconic themes from our news programs, we asked these four producers to come up with their own spin on the All Things Considered theme (written by Don Voegeli) the Morning Edition theme and the theme for Weekend Edition (both written by B.J. Leiderman).

SET LIST

"All Things Considered (Remix)"

"Morning Edition (Remix)"

"Weekend Edition (Remix)"

MUSICIANS

Carrtoons: bass

Kaelin Ellis: drums

Kiefer: piano, keyboards

The Kount: percussion

CREDITS

Video and Audio: Carrtoons, Kaelin Ellis, Kiefer, The Kount

"All Things Considered" theme song: Don Voegeli

"Morning Edition" and "Weekend Edition" theme songs: B.J. Liederman

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter, Suraya Mohamed

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin, Andy Huether

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Gabrielle Pierre

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.