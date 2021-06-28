Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases Spike In Low-Vaccination, Majority Republican Communities

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in communities with low vaccination rates — mostly in southern Republican states. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads through these communities, a new study in the journal Nature shows that immunity from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may last a lifetime.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security, about the new spikes in cases.

