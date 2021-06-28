Does Supersonic Flight Have A Future?

When United Airlines announced earlier this month that the company is buying 15 supersonic jets from startup Boom Supersonic, veteran air travelers started reminiscing about the Concorde, a supersonic airliner that traveled from New York to London in just three hours.

Troubling sonic booms and other environmental concerns grounded commercial supersonic flight. But now some U.S. companies are intent on bringing it back with planes they say will be environmentally friendly.

David Schneider from IEEE Spectrum reports.

