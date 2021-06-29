Farm Workers, Advocacy Groups Push For Oregon OSHA To Adopt Stricter Heat Rules

The Pacific Northwest is still dealing with oppressive, record-setting heat. While some are seeking relief indoors, farm workers have to labor in dangerous conditions.

Workers’ groups are pushing for stricter regulations, and in Oregon, the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is considering their proposal.

Kate Suisman of the Northwest Workers’ Justice Project joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

