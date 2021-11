As the youngest Federal Trade Commission chair ever appointed at 32 years old, Lina Khan has become a prominent voice advocating for stricter regulation of big tech companies.

NPR tech correspondent Shannon Bond explains how Khan’s education and work for FTC commissioner Rohit Chopra helped her secure an FTC chair in four years.

