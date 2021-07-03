Predictions

FAITH SALIE, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next trend in elections? Cristela Alonzo.

CRISTELA ALONZO: Obstacle courses. We need to know the candidates - how long it takes to go, like, midtown during rush hour. I want challenges. I want subways. I want bus routes.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SALIE: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Buffet choice voting - we throw all the candidates in a giant chocolate fountain. And the one who survives wins.

ALONZO: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SALIE: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Before the primary, the candidate runs in a weight class. So in the primary, you have narrowed it down to one Democrat and one Republican in each category - featherweight, lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight. Then everyone puts the name of their favorite candidate...

ALONZO: (Laughter).

POUNDSTONE: ...In a big bowl. Then we empty the bowl fill it with water. And Randy Credico's dog drinks from it. Then when the dog pees, we decide which candidate the shape of the pee looks the most like. Then we just ask Sidney Powell who she wants.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Got it. And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SALIE: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Cristela Alonzo, Peter Grosz and Paula Poundstone. And thanks to all of you for listening. And we'll see you next week. Peter, we love you. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.