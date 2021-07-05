Not Everyone, Or Every Dog, Has What It Takes To Pass The Police Academy

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not everybody has what it takes to get through the police academy. A successful graduate needs to be aggressive and follow commands. Fifty-four dogs in Liaoning province in China couldn't cut it. The German and Dutch shepherds mostly were rejected from the dog training program for reasons including timidness and failure to fight on command. The canine dropouts are re-homed at auction but will probably not be the best guard dogs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.