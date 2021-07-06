'Normalcy Index' Shows The World Has A Ways To Go To Return To Pre-Pandemic Life

Much of the world is not quite back to normal yet, according to a new “normalcy index” by The Economist.

The index tracks 50 countries and measures their progress toward getting back to pre-pandemic life based on whether people are returning to work in offices, as well as travel numbers, attendance at sporting events and other factors.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson learns more about the index with James Fransham, a data journalist with The Economist in London.

