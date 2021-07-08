Intense Heat Wave Sparks String Of Wildfires In British Columbia

British Columbia is struggling through a major heat wave that’s already reported to have killed hundreds of people and a billion seashore animals.

Last week, residents were forced to flee the village of Lytton due to raging flames following three days of record-breaking temperatures.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with CBC News senior reporter Lyndsay Duncombe.

