Science & Medicine

Intense Heat Wave Sparks String Of Wildfires In British Columbia

Published July 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

British Columbia is struggling through a major heat wave that’s already reported to have killed hundreds of people and a billion seashore animals.

Last week, residents were forced to flee the village of Lytton due to raging flames following three days of record-breaking temperatures.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with CBC News senior reporter Lyndsay Duncombe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

