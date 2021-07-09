Join NPR Music's Roséwave Happy Hour

Updated July 14, 2021 at 8:04 PM ET

NPR Music's first-ever Roséwave Happy Hour is over, but you can stream DJ Cuzzin B's vibey playlist now.

Roséwave, NPR Music's summer soundtrack series that celebrates living your best life, has been going strong for five seasons. We've heard these playlists at parties, on road trips, backyard hangs and even at a pop-up rosé bar, but somehow we've never hosted a roséwave soiree.

Join us for an online listening party spun by DJ Cuzzin B (aka Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter). We'll feature a megamix of roséwave faves for an hour, but also a sneak peak of the next playlist. This DJ set won't be archived, so bring a glass of something nice, join us in the chat room and let's party!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.