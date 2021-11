President Biden is pushing back against the notion the U.S. mission failed in Afghanistan. But during his comments about ending the war Thursday, he also noted that it remains unlikely the government would control all of Afghanistan after the U.S. leaves.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

