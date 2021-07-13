Claypoole's Revolutionary War Diary Is On Display At A Philadelphia Museum

© 2021 WBAA
SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. The diary of John Claypoole, the husband of famed flagmaker Betsy Ross, went on display at a museum in Philadelphia this month. Although the diary predates his relationship with Ross, it does give a snapshot into the drama that was the American Revolution. Claypoole was once a sailor and a prisoner of war, and he was Ross' third husband. The document was found where many old papers are stored - in an old shoebox in a garage.

