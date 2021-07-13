© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Thom Yorke (Feat. Radiohead), 'Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)'

By Robin Hilton
Published July 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT

This is the remix we didn't know we needed: Thom Yorke swaps the youthful self-loathing and twitchy angst of the original version – now nearly 30 years old – for a slow-burning, warped and groggy retooling, stretched out to nearly 10 minutes long. It sounds like a drunken, though weirdly beautiful, rant from a man who's lost his mind to old age and isolation. A very 2021 remix, indeed.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton