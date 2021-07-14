A Look At Haiti's Power Vacuum 1 Week After Assassination Of Country's President

It’s been one week since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. Since then, at least three leaders have stepped forward into the power vacuum.

Meanwhile, Haitian police are reconstructing the killing, and a humanitarian crisis on the ground is fanned by the chaos.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Widlore Merancourt, editor in chief of the AyiboPost, about the crisis.

