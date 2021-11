A group of Native American women from Utah is traveling the U.S. to promote healing from COVID-19.

They’re dancing in jingle dresses — traditional dresses made with beads and metal cones. The jingle dress was used for healing during another health crisis, the 1918 flu pandemic.

Brian Bull of KLCC reports.

