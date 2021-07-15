© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

New Tennessee Law Will Require Hairstylists To Recognize Signs Of Domestic Violence

Published July 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Nashville stylist Betsy Briggs Cathcart was trained to recognize signs of domestic violence and give out information about where victims can find help. (Natasha Senjanovic/WPLN)
Nashville stylist Betsy Briggs Cathcart was trained to recognize signs of domestic violence and give out information about where victims can find help. (Natasha Senjanovic/WPLN)

Barbers and hairstylists often are confidantes of their clients. A new law that takes effect in 2022 requires them to look for signs of injuries caused by domestic violence and to give information about professional help.

Natasha Senjanovic produced this story in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and Nashville Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine