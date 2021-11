The International Energy Agency announced Thursday that electricity demand is set to outpace growth in renewable energy this year, threatening global climate efforts.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the state of global energy.

