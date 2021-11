It's anchors aweigh for comedians Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman, hosts of Couples Therapy! They're given imaginary cruises themed around a word ending in "ship," and must decipher what "ship" it would happen on. Cause if there's one thing people want to do in 2021, it's go on a cruise!

Heard on We Ship It.

