North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper On Persistent Pandemic Challenges, Getting More People Vaccinated

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper talks about efforts in the state to get more people vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing an increase in infections in the state.

He also talks about how the state has worked to close the gaps in vaccine equity by increasing vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic populations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.