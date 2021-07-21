A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Gardening groups on Facebook are pretty wholesome, a space to talk about all things plants. But WNY Gardeners, which has over 7,000 members, was flagged for violating standards. Someone asked the group about their most loved and indispensable weeding tool. One replied push-pull hoe, but AI didn't pick up on that meaning. Another offending comment - kill them all; drown them in soapy water. Tough to be a bug. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.