History Of Cuba: From A Spanish Colony To Fidel Castro To The Present

With Cuba going through its largest protests against the government in half a decade, it’s important to contextualize this recent movement in the island nation’s long history of resistance and revolt.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Michael Bustamante, assistant professor of Latin American history at Florida International University, to get a primer on Cuban history.

