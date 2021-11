The massive Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has burned nearly 400,000 acres within the last two weeks — an area larger than Los Angeles. Smoke from the fire has polluted skies as far a New York City.

Liam Moriarty of Jefferson Public Radio joins host Celeste Headlee to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.