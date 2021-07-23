Sulfur-Crested Cockatoos In Sydney Learn How To Pry Open Garbage Bins

© 2021 WBAA
A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Opening the lid of a trash bin might seem mundane, but when sulphur-crested cockatoos do it, it's awesome. And research in the journal Science showed that cockatoos in Sydney are getting really good at it. Opening a trash can lid is complex. First, they open the lid, hold it, walk along the side before flipping it over - an unconventional foraging technique for birds. Now, the best part is these birds are learning how to do it from each other. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

