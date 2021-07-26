© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Researchers Search For Cause Of What's Killing Songbirds In Eastern U.S.

Published July 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT
This fledgling American Robin had crusty eyes, twitched his head and was unable to stand. (Courtesy of Tamarack Wildlife Center)
Songbirds sick or dead from a mysterious illness have been reported in the eastern United States — as far west as Indiana.

Wildlife officials are asking people to take down bird feeders and remove birdbaths to potentially stop the spread of the mysterious illness.

Andy Kubis of The Allegheny Front reports.

The Allegheny Front’s Boomba Nishikawa contributed to this story.

