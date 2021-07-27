© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Myriam Gendron, 'Au Cœur De Ma Délire'

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT

Myriam Gendron lets her found sounds linger; steam hisses, crickets chirp, cars pass over wet streets and a young child calls out to mama over a gently picked electric guitar that, somehow, both slows and speeds time. Even before we hear the Quebecois songwriter's world-weary voice, an audiovisual scene is set. "Ô ma délire tu t'en vas tu t'engages," she sings of a desperate love, "Pourquoi me faire languir aussi longtemps?" Like her 2014 debut, Gendron imbues this traditional French song with a somber, sepia-toned smoke that summons the past with affection and ache.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich